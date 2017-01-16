Advertisement

Tunisian security 'delayed arrival' at terror attack hotel

Tunisian law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in 2015's terrorist attack on a beach in Tunisia began today.

Some 38 people were killed when Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015.

The victims - aged from 19 to 80, including three generations of one family - were all killed on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

UK discussed Tunisia travel advice after Bardo attack

A gunman killed 38 people on a beach in Sousse in June 2015. Credit: Leila Khemissi / AP

A Foreign Office official has said the UK's travel advice to Tunisia was discussed the day after the attack at the Bardo National Museum in Tunis in March 2015, but it was left unchanged.

In a statement to the inquest looking into the June terror attack in Sousse, Jane Marriott, a former director of the Foreign Office's Middle East North Africa Directorate, said FCO officials and minister Tobias Ellwood met in London to discuss the travel advice.

Three militants stormed the Bardo museum and killed 22 people just three months before the deadly terror incident on the beach in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui.

Ms Marriott said it was decided to keep the advice at the same level, and not to advise Britons against any travel to tourist areas of Tunisia, but the phrase "further attacks are possible" was added to the Government's travel advice website.

She added that countries who also lost nationals in the first attack, including France, Japan, Spain and Russia, had also kept their tourist travel advice at the same level as before the attack.

The only country to alter its travel advice was Poland.

