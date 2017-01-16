Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'never left the city'

Police searched two houses and arrested five people during the operation to detain the suspect behind the Istanbul nightclub attack, ITV News understands.

It is believed three women and two men have been detained.

According to police sources, the man entered Turkey from Iran, but since the attack in the early hours of New Year's Day has never left Istanbul.

The suspect was pictured wearing a bloodied grey t-shirt and was taken to a city hospital under a large police escort on Monday evening.

Some police sources suggest he has changed location up to four times.