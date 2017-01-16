Istanbul nightclub attacker 'caught in Istanbul district'
The suspected gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day has been caught in the city's Esenyurt district, according to various Turkish media.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.
Soon after the attack, Turkish authorities identified the main suspect who they said was a member of the Uighur community - a Muslim group who lived in western China.