Istanbul nightclub suspect 'found at Kyrgyz friend's house'

The suspected gunman behind the Istanbul nightclub attack was found at a house belonging to a Kyrgyz friend in a special police operation in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, according to private NTV television.

Hurriyet newspaper and other media identified the suspect as Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national.

ITV News understands he is currently being treated in hospital for unknown injuries.

Media reports said he would 'undergo medical checks' before being taken to a police headquarters for questioning.

Dogan news agency published an image showing a bruised, black-haired man in a grey, bloodied shirt being held by his neck. NTV television said he had resisted arrest.

The suspected gunman had been on the run since the attack.