Luther King III: 'Trump says he's for all Americans'

Donald Trump maintains he will be a President "for all Americans," according to the son of Martin Luther King.

Martin Luther King III said the President-elect reiterated to him during a meeting at Trump Tower that he would represent all Americans.

"Certainly he said that: he is going to represent Americans. He said that over and over again," King said.

He added: "I believe that that's his intent. But I think also we have to consistently engage with pressure, public pressure."

But King did disagree with Trump's description of civil rights activist John Lewis as "all talk" and "no action."

"Absolutely I would say that John Lewis has demonstrated that he is action," King said.

"Things get said on both sides in the heat of emotion."