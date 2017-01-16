Obama makes Gitmo releases before Trump takes power

Oman has announced it has given "temporary residency" to 10 prisoners released from Guantanamo Bay as Barack Obama continues his push to shrink the prison's population before leaving the White House.

President Obama pledged to shut the base down at the controversial Cuba-based US military prison when he campaigned for the presidency in 2008.

He last secured the release of prisoners in August 2016 before Oman's foreign ministry confirmed the latest transfer in a statement.