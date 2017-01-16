Orlando shooter's wife arrested by FBI

The wife of a gunman who opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing 49 people in Orlando last year, has been arrested by the FBI.

A U.S. law enforcement official confirmed Noor Salman had been arrested in San Francisco on Monday and said she would face charges including "obstruction of justice" after being transferred to Florida where the massacre happened.

Salman's husband Omar Mateen, was the lone gunman during the massacre at the Pulse nightclub on June 12 and was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff that followed the attack.