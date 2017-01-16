Advertisement

Tunisian security 'delayed arrival' at terror attack hotel

Tunisian law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in 2015's terrorist attack on a beach in Tunisia began today.

Some 38 people were killed when Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015.

The victims - aged from 19 to 80, including three generations of one family - were all killed on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Sousse inquest shown never-before-seen video of attack

The inquest into the terror attack in Sousse in Tunisia, which claimed 38 lives, has been shown never-before-seen footage of the incident in June 2015.

In the video, gunman Seifeddine Rezgui is seen being dropped off at the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui. He is carrying a parasol which had a gun hidden in it.

Later in the footage, victims on the beach run for their lives while Rezgui walks up and down on the sand firing indiscriminately.

