Tunisian security 'delayed arrival' at terror attack hotel

Tunisian law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in 2015's terrorist attack on a beach in Tunisia began today.

Some 38 people were killed when Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015.

The victims - aged from 19 to 80, including three generations of one family - were all killed on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Speedboat driver tried to confront Tunisia attack gunman

Attacker Seifeddine Rezgui killed 20 people on the beach at Sousse, eight inside the hotel and 10 on the hotel grounds. Credit: AP

The inquest into the Tunisia beach massacre has been shown CCTV and heard more details of the gun attack, including how reports of a second gunman may have been sparked by a speedboat driver who tried to confront attacker Seifeddine Rezgui.

Rezgui had thrown a grenade at an armed guard who opened fire on him as the extremist entered the Imperial Marhaba hotel from the beach with an automatic weapon, the hearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice was told.

Samantha Leek QC, counsel to the inquest, said the guard fell to the ground "seemingly unconscious" at which point the local speedboat driver, named as AI, picked his gun up and attempted to confront Rezgui but could not work the weapon as the attacker continued to claim a total of 38 lives.

Ms Leek said Rezgui was thought to have acted alone on the beach having been dropped off by an accomplice.

The inquest was shown CCTV of a white Peugeot van dropping the gunman off then driving away before Rezgui - hiding his weapon in a parasol - opened fire.

