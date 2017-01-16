Statue of Cilla Black unveiled in Liverpool

A bronze statue of the late presenter Cilla Black has been unveiled outside Liverpool's famous Cavern Club.

The sculpture was commissioned by her three sons, Robert, Ben and Jack, who are donating it to the city in memory of their mother, who died in 2015.

After the unveiling on Mathew Street, Robert said: “We were asked by the mayor if we wanted to do something, sort of memorial and he suggested a statue.

“And we thought that that would be a fitting to her, but also if we commissioned it and if we donated it to the city it would be a small gesture of gratitude to the wonderful people of this great city and how they responded after our mother died and the love and support that gave us.”