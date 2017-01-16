Trump half as popular as Obama's pre-inauguration rating
Donald Trump is roughly half as popular as Barack Obama was before his 2009 inauguration and well below the favourability levels enjoyed by George W Bush and Bill Clinton before they took office.
A poll by Gallup found the US president-elect's rating at 40% compared poorly to Obama's 78%, Bush's 62% and Clinton's 66%.
A further 55% of those questioned said they viewed him unfavourably, making Trump the only candidate to enter the White House with a negative rating.
However the rating ahead of Friday's inauguration ceremony did represent a slight gain on his campaign ratings, which topped at 38% - including 34% in the week before his triumph in November's election.
The latest findings were collected from 1,032 adults across all 50 states in a January 4-8 poll.