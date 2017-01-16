Advertisement

Tunisian security 'delayed arrival' at terror attack hotel

Tunisian law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in 2015's terrorist attack on a beach in Tunisia began today.

Some 38 people were killed when Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015.

The victims - aged from 19 to 80, including three generations of one family - were all killed on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Tunisia inquest to hear critical evidence of travel firm

Families said tourists were told it was safe to travel to Tunisia after a terror attack in the country's Bardo National Museum. Credit: AP

The inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in the Tunisia beach massacre will hear evidence critical of TUI, the travel company that owns tour operator Thomson, the inquest's counsel has said.

Some of the families of those killed in the Sousse beach attack said their loved ones were assured by Thomson it was safe to travel to Tunisia after a terror attack in the capital Tunis earlier in 2015.

The Sousse massacre came three months after 24 people were killed in an attack at the Bardo National Museum.

The Bardo Museum reopened just over a week after the attack on 18 March 2015. Credit: AP

Samantha Leek QC, counsel to the inquest, said witnesses speaking on behalf of TUI would also be heard at the inquest.

An earlier hearing was told that many families feared the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) may have failed in its responsibilities to thousands of British tourists.

The Government, which is also represented at the inquest, has applied for certain elements of the latest hearings to be kept private, citing concerns over national security.

