Tunisian security 'delayed arrival' at terror attack hotel

Tunisian law enforcement units deliberately delayed their arrival on the scene of the terrorist attack in Sousse in which 38 tourists were killed, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in 2015's terrorist attack on a beach in Tunisia began today.

Some 38 people were killed when Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015.

The victims - aged from 19 to 80, including three generations of one family - were all killed on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

Tunisian gunman's route digitally reconstructed in court

Seifeddine Rezgui was dropped off at the beach by a white Peugeot van. Credit: Darko Vojinovic / AP

The Tunisian gunman's route - said to be approximately 2.9km from the point he was dropped off to the point he was killed - was digitally reconstructed and shown to the inquest into the beach massacre.

Pictures of the 38 victims appeared in the locations where they were shot.

Mobile phone footage of part of the attack recorded by a Tunisian witness was shown, and the clip featured loud gunshots, shouting, and people running in panic.

Part of the clip - which captured bodies - was pixellated, and it featured the sounds of more gunfire towards the end.

Another clip, described as "very graphic" by Ms Leek, showed the gunman's body lying face down on a road with blood on the ground beside him after he was shot.

