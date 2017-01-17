Boris Johnson: May's plan 'good for both sides'

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Mrs May's "powerful" speech will be "well received" by EU nations.

Speaking to reporters at Lancaster House, he went on: "Because it's negotiable, this is something that I think will be good for the UK and good for the rest of the EU as well."

Asked why the EU would give the UK a "free lunch", Mr Johnson said: "As the Prime Minister said, I think it's going to be good for both sides."

He went on: "We very strongly think this is in our mutual interest. We're not leaving Europe, we're disentangling ourselves from the treaties of the EU.

"We can remain powerfully committed to Europe with a new European partnership ... whilst also going forward with an identity as Global Britain."