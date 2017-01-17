Advertisement

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
Boris Johnson: May's plan 'good for both sides'

Johnson said Mrs May's speech was 'powerful' Credit: PA

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Mrs May's "powerful" speech will be "well received" by EU nations.

Speaking to reporters at Lancaster House, he went on: "Because it's negotiable, this is something that I think will be good for the UK and good for the rest of the EU as well."

Asked why the EU would give the UK a "free lunch", Mr Johnson said: "As the Prime Minister said, I think it's going to be good for both sides."

He went on: "We very strongly think this is in our mutual interest. We're not leaving Europe, we're disentangling ourselves from the treaties of the EU.

"We can remain powerfully committed to Europe with a new European partnership ... whilst also going forward with an identity as Global Britain."

