Advertisement

  1. National

Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'captured by police'

The alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during new year celebrations has been captured in the city, according to reports.

View all 5 updates ›

Deputy PM praises police for detaining terror suspect

Numan Kurtulmus said Turkey's war with terror continues. Credit: AP

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister has congratulated police for detaining the suspected gunman accused of killing 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day.

Numan Kurtulmus, who is also the government spokesman, wrote on Twitter: "I congratulate our police who caught the perpetrator of the Ortakoy massacre.

"Our war with terror and the powers behind it will continue to the end."

  1. Read more
  2. 5 updates
Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'captured by police'

More top news