Advertisement

  1. National

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
View all 20 updates ›

FTSE 100 loses ground after May's Brexit speech

The pound and the the FTSE 100 movement since the referendum Credit: PA/Bloomberg

The FTSE 100 lost ground as the pound surged after Theresa May's speech on Brexit.

The FTSE 100 index was down 106.75 points, closing at 7220.38 - 1.46% lower - as traders processed details of Theresa May's speech.

This marked its steepest fall since June 27 last year, when it fell 2.55%.

  1. Read more
  2. 20 updates
Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

More on this story