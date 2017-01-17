Advertisement

Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'admits guilt' after capture

The alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations has been captured in the city, Turkey's prime minister has confirmed.

Istanbul's governor said the suspect admitted his guilt and that it was "clear" the attack was carried out on behalf of so-called Islamic State.

He also revealed the suspect, who he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was born in Uzbekistan and had received training in Afghanistan before entering Turkey illegally.

Images show house where Reina suspect was arrested

Images from inside the house show a broken door Credit: via AP

Turkish media has shown footage of the house where the man accused of carrying out the Reina nightclub attack was arrested.

Images from inside the house, which is reported as being in the city's Esenyurt district, show a broken door and dirty kitchen.

Police sources say that since the attack in the early hours of New Year's Day the suspect, named as Abdulkadir Masharipov, never left Istanbul.

But he is thought to have changed locations within the city several times ahead of his arrest.

