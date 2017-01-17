Istanbul nightclub gunman 'admitted his guilt'

Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'admits guilt' after capture

The alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations has been captured in the city, Turkey's prime minister has confirmed.

Istanbul's governor said the suspect admitted his guilt and that it was "clear" the attack was carried out on behalf of so-called Islamic State.

He also revealed the suspect, who he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was born in Uzbekistan and had received training in Afghanistan before entering Turkey illegally.