Advertisement

  1. National

Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'admits guilt' after capture

The alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations has been captured in the city, Turkey's prime minister has confirmed.

Istanbul's governor said the suspect admitted his guilt and that it was "clear" the attack was carried out on behalf of so-called Islamic State.

He also revealed the suspect, who he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was born in Uzbekistan and had received training in Afghanistan before entering Turkey illegally.

View all 9 updates ›

Istanbul nightclub gunman 'admitted his guilt'

Vasip Sahin said Masharipov's fingerprints matched those of the attacker Credit: AP

The man arrested over the Reina nightclub attack has admitted he carried out the attack, Istanbul's governor has said.

Vasip Sahin told assembled journalists that the man had been identified as Abdulkadir Masharipov and that his fingerprints matched those of the attacker.

He said that Maharipov, an Uzbekistan national, had received training in Afghanistan and entered Turkey illegally.

Mr Sahin said it was clear that Maharipov had carried out the attack on behalf of the so-called Islamic State group.

  1. Read more
  2. 9 updates
Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'admits guilt' after capture

More top news