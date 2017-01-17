Jeremy Corbyn: May 'wants to have her cake and eat it'

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the prime minister's speech on Brexit, saying that she "wants to have her cake and eat it".

Mr Corbyn also derided her approach to negotiations, saying there was an "implied threat" that Britain would move to a "low corporate tax, bargain-basement economy".

He said: "She has said leave the single market, but at the same time says she wants to have access to the single market. I'm not quite sure how that's going to go down in Europe.

"I think we have to have a deal that ensures we have access to the market. We have British jobs dependent on that market, that's what we'll be pushing for.

"She seems to be wanting to have her cake and eat it."