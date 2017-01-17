Advertisement

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
Jeremy Corbyn: May 'wants to have her cake and eat it'

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the prime minister's speech on Brexit, saying that she "wants to have her cake and eat it".

Mr Corbyn also derided her approach to negotiations, saying there was an "implied threat" that Britain would move to a "low corporate tax, bargain-basement economy".

He said: "She has said leave the single market, but at the same time says she wants to have access to the single market. I'm not quite sure how that's going to go down in Europe.

"I think we have to have a deal that ensures we have access to the market. We have British jobs dependent on that market, that's what we'll be pushing for.

"She seems to be wanting to have her cake and eat it."

