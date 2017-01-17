Advertisement

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
Lord Lamont: Time for people to back May on Brexit

Lord Lamont has called on people to back Theresa May on Brexit Credit: PA

Former chancellor Lord Lamont praised Theresa May's Brexit speech, saying the prime minister has given "all the detail that could reasonably be expected".

He added that it is time for everyone to "back the prime minister's efforts."

Speaking to the Press Association, Lord Lamont said: "The Prime Minister has given a firm lead and a clear vision. She has given all the detail that could reasonably be expected.

"Carping or calling for yet more detail will merely undermine Britain's negotiating position. It is time for everyone to back the Prime Minister's efforts."

