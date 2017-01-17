Advertisement

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
Pound rises after Theresa May Brexit speech

Following Theresa May's speech in which the prime minister laid out the priorities for Britain going into Brexit negotiations with the EU, the value of the pound against the US dollar increased by around 2%.

In the speech, the prime minister said the UK would leave the European single market and that the final Brexit deal would be put to a parliamentary vote.

