Advertisement

  1. National

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
View all 16 updates ›

Pound and confidence rally a little after Brexit speech

JoelLive2 Play video

ITV News' Business Editor Joel Hills was in the City of London to see how the City responded to Theresa May's big Brexit speech.

"The pound has become a benchmark of confidence in Britain's economy, and it is on course for its highest rise since 2008," he said.

"Import costs as a result are starting to rise here, inflation, we learned today, has risen to its highest level in two years.

"The suggestion is that there will be a squeeze in living standards. People are going to start feeling it soon."

He said businesses will like that the prime minister has promised that the "brightest and the best" will be welcome to the country, but firms employing low-skilled workers may miss out.

He added: "The prime minister's committed to tariff free, tax free, quota free ongoing access to the European Union and its economies, but that will come at a price, and she did not spell out what price she is willing to pay."

  1. Read more
  2. 16 updates
Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

More on this story