Pound and confidence rally a little after Brexit speech

ITV News' Business Editor Joel Hills was in the City of London to see how the City responded to Theresa May's big Brexit speech.

"The pound has become a benchmark of confidence in Britain's economy, and it is on course for its highest rise since 2008," he said.

"Import costs as a result are starting to rise here, inflation, we learned today, has risen to its highest level in two years.

"The suggestion is that there will be a squeeze in living standards. People are going to start feeling it soon."

He said businesses will like that the prime minister has promised that the "brightest and the best" will be welcome to the country, but firms employing low-skilled workers may miss out.

He added: "The prime minister's committed to tariff free, tax free, quota free ongoing access to the European Union and its economies, but that will come at a price, and she did not spell out what price she is willing to pay."