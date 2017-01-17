Advertisement

Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'admits guilt' after capture

The alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations has been captured in the city, Turkey's prime minister has confirmed.

Istanbul's governor said the suspect admitted his guilt and that it was "clear" the attack was carried out on behalf of so-called Islamic State.

He also revealed the suspect, who he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was born in Uzbekistan and had received training in Afghanistan before entering Turkey illegally.

Scores detained in operation to capture Reina gunman

Vasip Sahin said 50 people had been detained in the operation to arrest Masharipov

Istanbul's governor has said that 50 people were detained in the operation to apprehend the man suspected of carrying out the Reina nightclub attack.

Vasip Sahin said that three women and an Iraqi man had been arrested alongside Abdulkadir Masharipov.

He said the attack, which killed 39 people, had been carried out on behalf of the so-called Islamic State group.

