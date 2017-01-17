Advertisement

  1. National

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
View all 16 updates ›

Sturgeon: Scotland must be consulted on Brexit deal

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland must have the ability to choose a different future Credit: PA

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland must have the ability to choose its own future if attempts at a compromise over Brexit are rejected.

The SNP leader said she had seen no evidence so far that Scotland was being listened to and that the government could not take Scotland out of the EU and the single market without it having the ability to choose a different future.

Ms Sturgeon's comments came as Prime Minister Theresa May outlined the government's programme for Brexit, including pulling out of the single market.

Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU during the referendum on European Union membership last year and the Scottish government has since made clear it wants to remain in the single market.

It seems the Westminster Tory government now think they can do anything to Scotland and get away with it. They must start to understand how wrong they are.

The UK government cannot be allowed to take us out of the EU and the single market, regardless of the impact on our economy, jobs, living standards and out reputation as an open, tolerant country, without Scotland having the ability to choose between that and a different future.

– Nicola Sturgeon
  1. Read more
  2. 16 updates
Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

More on this story