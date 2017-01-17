Sturgeon: Scotland must be consulted on Brexit deal

Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.
In it she said:
- Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
- The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
- She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
- And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"