Sturgeon: Scotland must be consulted on Brexit deal

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland must have the ability to choose its own future if attempts at a compromise over Brexit are rejected.

The SNP leader said she had seen no evidence so far that Scotland was being listened to and that the government could not take Scotland out of the EU and the single market without it having the ability to choose a different future.

Ms Sturgeon's comments came as Prime Minister Theresa May outlined the government's programme for Brexit, including pulling out of the single market.

Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU during the referendum on European Union membership last year and the Scottish government has since made clear it wants to remain in the single market.