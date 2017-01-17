Advertisement

Istanbul nightclub attack suspect 'admits guilt' after capture

The alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations has been captured in the city, Turkey's prime minister has confirmed.

Istanbul's governor said the suspect admitted his guilt and that it was "clear" the attack was carried out on behalf of so-called Islamic State.

He also revealed the suspect, who he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, was born in Uzbekistan and had received training in Afghanistan before entering Turkey illegally.

Turkey PM confirms arrest of Reina gunman

Binali Yildirim confirmed the gunman's arrest Credit: AP

Turkey's prime minister has confirmed the arrest of the man accused of carrying out the New Year attack on the Istanbul nightclub in which 39 people were killed.

Binali Yildirim on Tuesday said he hopes the interrogation of the arrested Reina nightclub gunman will reveal the "forces" behind the attack.

He did not provide further details on the arrest or the investigation, saying authorities would provide details "in time."

