Theresa May says UK will leave European single market after Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May has given further details of her plans for leaving the EU in a key speech.

In it she said:

  • Britain will leave the European single market when it quits the EU
  • The final Brexit deal reached between the UK and EU will be put to a vote of both Houses of Parliament
  • She wants to remain part of a customs agreement with the remaining 27 EU states, but this could be through associate membership of the Customs Union or through some other arrangement
  • And warned any EU member states seeking a punitive Brexit deal with the UK that that would be "an act of calamitous self-harm"
Watch live: Brexit minister makes statement to Parliament

Brexit minister David Davis is giving further details to Parliament about the Government's plan following Theresa May's speech on Tuesday morning.

Watch his comments live here or on the ITV News Facebook page:

