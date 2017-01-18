At least 33 killed and dozens injured in Mali car bomb

A car bomb attack has left at least 33 people dead at a military base in northern Mali, according to officials.

Dozens of people have also been injured after a vehicle packed with explosives detonated in Mali's northern city of Gao.

A source from the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in the country (MINUSMA) said the camp was home to government soldiers and members of various rival armed groups that conduct joint patrols.

The patrols were being carried out under a deal backed by the UN in an effort to stop the violence in the city.