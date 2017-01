Hundreds of tourists evacuated from The Gambia

Thomas Cook is evacuating nearly 1,000 UK customers home from The Gambia following a change in Foreign Office (FCO) travel advice.

A 90-day state of emergency has been declared in the country after its president of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, has refused to hand over power after losing an election last year.

Senegalese troops are poised to enter the country if no political solution is reached by midnight, an official said.