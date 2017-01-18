Supreme Court's Brexit ruling to be delivered January 24

The Supreme Court is to give its judgment in the legal battle over Brexit next Tuesday morning.

The court will decide whether to reject or allow a Government appeal against a High Court ruling blocking royal prerogative being used to trigger Article 50 without a parliament vote.

The ruling was won by investment manager Gina Miller and hairdresser Deir Dos Santos.

Last November, three High Court judges unanimously decided that the Prime Minister did not have authority to use Crown "prerogative powers" to start the two-year process of negotiating the UK's departure from the EU.

The Government is asking the Supreme Court justices to overturn the decision.