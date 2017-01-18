Trio of earthquakes strike central Italy

A series of three earthquakes shook central Italy, including Rome, on Wednesday.

A 5.3-magnitude quake first struck shortly after 10am local time, 65 miles northeast of the capital and just five miles from Amatrice - a town flattened by a powerful tremor last August.

Within an hour, a 5.7-earthquake hit a similar distance from Rome, forcing the city's Metro to be evacuated.

Not long after a third quake measuring 5.3 some 68 miles northeast of Rome was also felt.

Nearly 300 people were killed when the mountainous Amatrice region was shaken by three quakes last summer, causing significant damage to older buildings.

Antonio Tajani, an Italian politician, said tremors were "felt as far as Rome (but it) appears there are no victims."