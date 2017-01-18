Unemployment total falls to lowest since 2006

Unemployment in the UK fell by 52,000 to 1.6 million in November, according to official figures - the lowest number since 2006.

In the three months to November, unemployment continued to decrease after hitting a 10-year low in October last year, the Office for National Statistics revealed.

The UK now has one of the lowest jobless rates in Europe at 4.8%.

However, the number of people in work also fell from 9,000 to 31.8 million.

Meanwhile, average earnings increased by 2.8% in the year to November, a 0.2% up on the previous month.