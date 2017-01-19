Advertisement

Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.

Can Donald Trump heal the divisions in America?

Donald Trump is preparing to become the 45th President of the United States with the promise of bringing "unity" to America amid the backdrop of unprecedented protests.

But while Mr Trump is putting the final touches to his Inaugural Address, many of his opponents are continuing to demonstrate against his imminent move to the White House.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore reports:

