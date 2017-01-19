Can Donald Trump heal the divisions in America?

Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.
Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.
Donald Trump is preparing to become the 45th President of the United States with the promise of bringing "unity" to America amid the backdrop of unprecedented protests.
But while Mr Trump is putting the final touches to his Inaugural Address, many of his opponents are continuing to demonstrate against his imminent move to the White House.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore reports:
In the town of Bethlehem, doctor Mary Ellen DeFranco told ITV News: "I have hope for the first time in a long time."
Laura Schwartz, former White House aide to Bill Clinton, tells ITV News about the importance of the inauguration.
Tom Bradby will present an ITV News special programme live from Washington DC as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th American President.