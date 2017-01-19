Donald Trump waves at crowds in front of Lincoln statue

Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.
Donald Trump and his wife Melania wave at the crowds in Washington as they take their seats at the "Make America Great Again" concert on the eve of his inauguration.
Thousands of people gathered to see the president-elect and his family the day before his formal inauguration into office.
In the town of Bethlehem, doctor Mary Ellen DeFranco told ITV News: "I have hope for the first time in a long time."
Laura Schwartz, former White House aide to Bill Clinton, tells ITV News about the importance of the inauguration.
Tom Bradby will present an ITV News special programme live from Washington DC as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th American President.