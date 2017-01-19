Advertisement

  1. National

Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.

View all 12 updates ›

Donald Trump waves at crowds in front of Lincoln statue

TrumpMelania Play video

Donald Trump and his wife Melania wave at the crowds in Washington as they take their seats at the "Make America Great Again" concert on the eve of his inauguration.

Thousands of people gathered to see the president-elect and his family the day before his formal inauguration into office.

  1. Read more
  2. 12 updates
Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration

More on this story