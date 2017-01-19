Advertisement

British tourists speak of 'chaotic' scenes evacuating The Gambia

British holidaymakers told of a "chaotic" scramble to get on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.

Gambia faces the threat of military action by regional forces after its unseated president, Yahya Jammeh, refused to hand over power to his successor by midnight last night.

Holidaymakers described confusion before being greeted by a "nightmare" situation at the airport in the country's capital, Banjul, when they arrived to board flights alongside desperate locals on Wednesday.

Gambia's Vice President resigns as Jammeh remains defiant

Gambia's Vice President Isatou Njie Saidy who has been in the role since 1997 has resigned, a government source told Reuters.

Saidy's resignation signals the highest level official to abandon President Yahya Jammeh's camp in his stand-off with opposition leader Adama Barrow, who won an election in December.

The sources revealed that Gambia's higher education minister Abubakar Senghore has also quit.

Thomas Cook is currently operating nine extra flights to bring British tourists home from The Gambia over the next two days as political tension increases.

