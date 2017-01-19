Gambia's Vice President resigns as Jammeh remains defiant

British tourists speak of 'chaotic' scenes evacuating The Gambia

British holidaymakers told of a "chaotic" scramble to get on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.

Gambia faces the threat of military action by regional forces after its unseated president, Yahya Jammeh, refused to hand over power to his successor by midnight last night.

Holidaymakers described confusion before being greeted by a "nightmare" situation at the airport in the country's capital, Banjul, when they arrived to board flights alongside desperate locals on Wednesday.