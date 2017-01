A man has been charged with murder after a body was found hidden in a suitcase that was dumped in an alley.

The body of Kiran Daudia, 46, was discovered in a walkway off Cromer Street, Leicester, on Tuesday morning by a member of the public.

Leicestershire police have charged Ashwin Daudia, 50, with murder.

Daudia has been remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates Court later today.