Advertisement

  1. National

Hundreds of tourists evacuated from The Gambia

Thomas Cook is evacuating nearly 1,000 UK customers home from The Gambia following a change in Foreign Office (FCO) travel advice.

A 90-day state of emergency has been declared in the country after its president of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, refused to hand over power after losing an election last year.

Mauritania's leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz held a last-ditch diplomatic appeal with Mr Jammeh on Wednesday evening.

However a deadline for Mr Jammeh to stand down has passed. It is believed he is still holding on to power.

Meanwhile the first British tourists to be evacuated from the country have returned to the UK.

View all 7 updates ›

Mauritania's leader in last-ditch appeal to Gambian PM

Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, pictured in 2015. Credit: AP

Mauritania's leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has met with Gambian president Yahya Jammeh moments before a midnight deadline passed.

After the meeting, Mr Aziz told state television he was "less pessimistic".

He said: "I had a consultation with my brother [Gambian] President [Yahya] Jammeh and I am now less pessimistic. We will work on a peaceful solution, which is in the interest of everyone in Gambia, and everyone."

Mr Aziz left shortly before midnight en route to Senegal to hold further discussions with Senegalese president Macky Sall and Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow.

After more than two decades in power, Mr Jammeh was urged to cede power by the end of Wednesday or face military intervention by regional forces.

However as the deadline passed there has been no word from Mr Jammeh.

  1. Read more
  2. 7 updates
Hundreds of tourists evacuated from The Gambia

More top news