Mauritania's leader in last-ditch appeal to Gambian PM

Hundreds of tourists evacuated from The Gambia

Thomas Cook is evacuating nearly 1,000 UK customers home from The Gambia following a change in Foreign Office (FCO) travel advice.

A 90-day state of emergency has been declared in the country after its president of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, refused to hand over power after losing an election last year.

Mauritania's leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz held a last-ditch diplomatic appeal with Mr Jammeh on Wednesday evening.

However a deadline for Mr Jammeh to stand down has passed. It is believed he is still holding on to power.

Meanwhile the first British tourists to be evacuated from the country have returned to the UK.