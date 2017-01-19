Advertisement

British tourists speak of 'chaotic' scenes evacuating The Gambia

British holidaymakers told of a "chaotic" scramble to get on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.

Gambia faces the threat of military action by regional forces after its unseated president, Yahya Jammeh, refused to hand over power to his successor by midnight last night.

Holidaymakers described confusion before being greeted by a "nightmare" situation at the airport in the country's capital, Banjul, when they arrived to board flights alongside desperate locals on Wednesday.

President to be inaugurated outside of The Gambia

The incoming president said that the public is welcome to his inauguration . Credit: AP

The incoming president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, is to be sworn in at 4pm in neighbouring country Senegal.

The former Argos security guard said on social media that the inauguration ceremony would be held at the Gambian embassy in Dakar adding: "The general public is hereby invited!"

Barrow has been staying in Senegal for his safety after his shock election win sparked security concerns when current President Yahya Jammeh refused to hand over power.

