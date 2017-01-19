Advertisement

  1. National

British tourists speak of 'chaotic' scenes evacuating The Gambia

British holidaymakers told of a "chaotic" scramble to get on flights out of Africa when they landed home from crisis-torn Gambia.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.

Gambia faces the threat of military action by regional forces after its unseated president, Yahya Jammeh, refused to hand over power to his successor by midnight last night.

Holidaymakers described confusion before being greeted by a "nightmare" situation at the airport in the country's capital, Banjul, when they arrived to board flights alongside desperate locals on Wednesday.

View all 8 updates ›

Thomas Cook to fly nine extra flights back from Gambia

Tourists at Banjul airport in The Gambia. Credit: AP

Thomas Cook will operate nine extra flights to bring British tourists home from The Gambia over the next two days.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport on Tuesday after the Foreign Office issued a travel alert.

A Thomas Cook spokesman said around 3,500 people will have been brought home by Friday.

"Over the next two days we will be operating nine extra flights from Banjul airport, in addition to two scheduled flights, to bring home our remaining UK customers," the spokesman said.

"To help our customers with check-in and departure we are flying additional colleagues out from the UK on the first flight tomorrow.

"By the end of Friday 20th January we expect to have brought home approximately 3,500 passengers on a total of 16 flights."

  1. Read more
  2. 8 updates
British tourists speak of 'chaotic' scenes evacuating The Gambia

More top news