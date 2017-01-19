Trump and Pence attend wreath-laying ceremony

President-elect Donald Trump and his vice president-elect Mike Pence have attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington cemetery in Washington.

As is tradition for the new incoming president, Trump and Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, which honors the country's fallen soldiers and veterans.

The cemetery is the final resting place of President Kennedy and 400,000 military heroes, as well as others who have been buried there since the 1860s.