Trump and Pence attend wreath-laying ceremony

Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.
President-elect Donald Trump and his vice president-elect Mike Pence have attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington cemetery in Washington.
As is tradition for the new incoming president, Trump and Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, which honors the country's fallen soldiers and veterans.
The cemetery is the final resting place of President Kennedy and 400,000 military heroes, as well as others who have been buried there since the 1860s.
In the town of Bethlehem, doctor Mary Ellen DeFranco told ITV News: "I have hope for the first time in a long time."
Laura Schwartz, former White House aide to Bill Clinton, tells ITV News about the importance of the inauguration.
Tom Bradby will present an ITV News special programme live from Washington DC as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th American President.