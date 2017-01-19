Trump arrives in Washington ahead of inauguration

Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.
Donald Trump has arrived in Washington ahead of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.
Nearly one million people are expected to line the streets of Washington DC to watch the historic transition of power.
There will be parade of more than 8,000 people down Pennsylvania Avenue, a brief oath and "a very personal and sincere" speech by Mr Trump on his vision for America.
During the US presidential inauguration in a secret and secure location someone will be standing by in case the 'unthinkable happens'.
Ahead of the Donald Trump's inauguration, a team of understudies have been going through their paces to ensure the day runs smoothly.
The incoming White House press secretary has said Donald Trump's speech is going to be "less of an agenda."