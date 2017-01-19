Advertisement

  1. National

Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States on Friday following his inauguration ceremony in Washington.

View all 5 updates ›

Trump arrives in Washington ahead of inauguration

TRUMPA Play video

Donald Trump has arrived in Washington ahead of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

Nearly one million people are expected to line the streets of Washington DC to watch the historic transition of power.

There will be parade of more than 8,000 people down Pennsylvania Avenue, a brief oath and "a very personal and sincere" speech by Mr Trump on his vision for America.

  1. Read more
  2. 5 updates
Preparations underway for Donald Trump's inauguration

More on this story