Hundreds of tourists evacuated from The Gambia

Thomas Cook is evacuating nearly 1,000 UK customers home from The Gambia following a change in Foreign Office (FCO) travel advice.

A 90-day state of emergency has been declared in the country after its president of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, refused to hand over power after losing an election last year.

Mauritania's leader Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz held a last-ditch diplomatic appeal with Mr Jammeh on Wednesday evening.

However a deadline for Mr Jammeh to stand down has passed. It is believed he is still holding on to power.

Meanwhile the first British tourists to be evacuated from the country have returned to the UK.

UK holidaymakers speak of 'chaos' in leaving Gambia

The first british travellers evacuated from Gambia returned to the UK overnight. Credit: AP

British holidaymakers returning from The Gambia have spoken of the "chaotic scramble" to get them on flights out of Africa.

The first UK tourists arrived at Manchester Airport overnight.

Sara Wilkins was on holiday in the crisis-torn country with her husband and said: "We weren't told anything, every day they were like, everything's fine, don't worry about it.

"But it was a nightmare at the airport, people were crying and panicking. It was just chaos."

Ralph Newton, from Nottingham, said: "We didn't get communication until this morning, 9am, you've got to leave. The coaches came and then it was just a bit of chaos, but they did their best at the airport."

Some 3,500 UK tourists are believed to be in the country with the international airport in the capital Banjul in danger of closing "at short notice".

