New Gambian President sworn in as British tourists evacuate

Gambia's president-elect has been sworn in to office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, despite the incumbent Yahya Jammeh's refusal to step down.

Soon after Senegalese troops entered The Gambia, a spokesperson for their army confirmed.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.