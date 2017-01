Alec Baldwin has mocked the President-elect during an anti-Donald Trump rally in New York.

Activists and dignitaries gathered in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City shortly after Mr Trump appeared at his inaugural concert in Washington.

Baldwin's impressions of Mr Trump on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" has drawn stinging criticism from the President-elect.

However this did not stop the actor taking to the stage to impersonate Mr Trump once more.

Thousands of people, including Robert De Niro, Sally Field and filmmaker Michael Moore took part in the rally.

Mr Moore joked: "As bad as we think it's going to be, it's going to be worse. However the good news is there's more of us than there are of them."