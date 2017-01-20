Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive for Trump's inauguration

Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, last year's defeated Democratic candidate, have arrived for Donald Trump's inauguration outside the US Capitol building in Washington DC.
Mrs Clinton tweeted that she was present to "honour our democracy and its enduring values".
She added that she "will never stop believing in our country and its future".
So it's day one of that brave new world, the year nought in the era AT, Anno Trumpi.
On the eve of the inauguration, Madonna said she was 'horrified' Donald Trump won the election but said: "We can only go up from here."
Nigel Farage told ITV Tonight the 45th president will boost Britain as he identified the one thing Trump must do in power to be a success.