Bill and Hillary Clinton arrive for Trump's inauguration

Bill and Hillary Clinton at Donald Trump's inauguration. Credit: APTN

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, last year's defeated Democratic candidate, have arrived for Donald Trump's inauguration outside the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

Mrs Clinton tweeted that she was present to "honour our democracy and its enduring values".

She added that she "will never stop believing in our country and its future".

