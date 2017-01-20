'Courage' of abuse victims hailed by judge
- Video report by ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton
Victims have been hailed for their "courage and determination" after an inquiry into historical abuse.
Evidence from hundreds of witnesses during 223 days of hearings outlined claims of brutality and sex abuse dating back to the 1920s in institutions run by churches and the state in Northern Ireland.
Retired judge Sir Anthony Hart said recalling their experiences would have been "painful and distressing".
"I thank them for their courage and determination," he added.