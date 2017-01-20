Advertisement

Former Gambian leader given deadline to stand down or be forced out

Gambia's defeated president Yahya Jammeh has been given a deadline to stand down or be forced out of office by regional troops.

Jammeh's successor Adama Barrow was sworn in to office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, as pressure increased on Jammeh to peacefully step aside.

Senegalese troops entered The Gambia but have been ordered to halt their advance while negotiations continue.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.

Defeated Gambian leader told to stand down by midday

Defeated Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has refused to leave office. Credit: AP

Defeated Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has been ordered to give up power by midday on Friday by West African leaders or be forced out by regional troops already in the country.

Sengalese troops entered The Gambia on Thursday but they have been told to halt their advance while negotiations continue to bring a peaceful end to the crisis.

The United Nations Security Council has backed ECOWAS's efforts to ensure Barrow assumes power, and the United States said it also supported the intervention.

