Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US President

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th US President.

Taking the Oath of Office at ceremony on the Capitol West Front, which has been the main site for the occasion since 1981, he said: "I Donald J Trump do solemnly swear, that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president

