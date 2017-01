Jammeh agrees to cede power in The Gambia

Yahya Jammeh has agreed to cede power to new leader, Senegalese government official says.

Jammeh's successor Adama Barrow was sworn in to office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, as pressure increased on Jammeh to peacefully step aside.

Senegalese troops entered The Gambia but have been ordered to halt their advance while negotiations continue.