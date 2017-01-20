Gambia's former leader asks for deadline extension

Former Gambian leader given deadline to stand down or be forced out

Gambia's defeated president Yahya Jammeh has been given a deadline to stand down or be forced out of office by regional troops.

Jammeh's successor Adama Barrow was sworn in to office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, as pressure increased on Jammeh to peacefully step aside.

Senegalese troops entered The Gambia but have been ordered to halt their advance while negotiations continue.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.