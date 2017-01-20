Advertisement

  1. National

Former Gambian leader given deadline to stand down or be forced out

Gambia's defeated president Yahya Jammeh has been given a deadline to stand down or be forced out of office by regional troops.

Jammeh's successor Adama Barrow was sworn in to office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday, as pressure increased on Jammeh to peacefully step aside.

Senegalese troops entered The Gambia but have been ordered to halt their advance while negotiations continue.

Around 1,000 sun seekers on Thomas Cook packages were ordered to pack their bags and head for the airport after the Foreign Office issued an alert late on Tuesday.

View all 16 updates ›

Gambia's former leader asks for deadline extension

Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh is refusing to stand down. Credit: AP

Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh has asked the West African bloc ECOWAS to extend a midday deadline by four hours for him to leave power or be forced out.

Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Guinea's President Alpha Conde arrived in the Gambian capital Banjul on Friday for last-ditch talks with Jammeh.

It is still not clear whether Jammeh intends to step down even by the new deadline which would be 4pm.

  1. Read more
  2. 16 updates
Former Gambian leader given deadline to stand down or be forced out

More on this story