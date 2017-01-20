Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
President Obama has left the White House with US president-elect Donald Trump, ahead of Mr Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.
So it's day one of that brave new world, the year nought in the era AT, Anno Trumpi.
On the eve of the inauguration, Madonna said she was 'horrified' Donald Trump won the election but said: "We can only go up from here."
Nigel Farage told ITV Tonight the 45th president will boost Britain as he identified the one thing Trump must do in power to be a success.